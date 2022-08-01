Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.