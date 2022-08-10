For the drive home in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
