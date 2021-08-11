This evening in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
For the drive home in Opelika: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast …
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will s…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The…