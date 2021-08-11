 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert