Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.