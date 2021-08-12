Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.