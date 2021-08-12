This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings …
For the drive home in Opelika: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly cl…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will s…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How likely is it…