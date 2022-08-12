Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's f…
This evening in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings …
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. There is a 39% c…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
For the drive home in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and varia…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees.…