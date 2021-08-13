Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.