Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
