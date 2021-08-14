 Skip to main content
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

