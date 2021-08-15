This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
