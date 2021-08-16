This evening's outlook for Opelika: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
