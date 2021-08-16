Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.