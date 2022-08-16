For the drive home in Opelika: Generally fair. Low around 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
