Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Generally fair. Low around 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north.