Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.