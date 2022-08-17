This evening's outlook for Opelika: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Thursday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
