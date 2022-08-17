Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Thursday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.