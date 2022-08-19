For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Saturday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot te…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degr…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfal…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling f…