Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Saturday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.