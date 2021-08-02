This evening's outlook for Opelika: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
