Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest.