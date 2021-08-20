Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.