Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.