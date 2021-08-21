Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.