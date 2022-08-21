 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

