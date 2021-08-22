This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As Tropical Storm Fred heads toward Lee County from the Florida Panhandle, Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith urges re…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are pr…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's conditions…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 …
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.