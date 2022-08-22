 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

