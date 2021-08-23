For the drive home in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As Tropical Storm Fred heads toward Lee County from the Florida Panhandle, Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith urges re…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are pr…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 …
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees to…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast c…