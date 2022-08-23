This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
