This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Wednesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
