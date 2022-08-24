Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy with showers. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.