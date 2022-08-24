For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy with showers. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
