This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
As Tropical Storm Fred heads toward Lee County from the Florida Panhandle, Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith urges re…
