 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert