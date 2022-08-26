Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.