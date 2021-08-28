Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.