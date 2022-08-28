Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tod…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 38% chance of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. There is a…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, i…
This evening in Opelika: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Saturda…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The area…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50…