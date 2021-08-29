Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.