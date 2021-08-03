This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
