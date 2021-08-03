Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.