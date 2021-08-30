Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.