Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Updated
