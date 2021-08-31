 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert