For the drive home in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
