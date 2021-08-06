 Skip to main content
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

