For the drive home in Opelika: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
