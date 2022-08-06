Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect per…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings …
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to…
This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW …
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees to…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.