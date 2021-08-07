Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.