Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.