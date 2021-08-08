For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
