Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.