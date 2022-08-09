Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.