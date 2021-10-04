Beware of water on Highway 280 toward Phenix City; Lee County under flash flood watch through Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Lee County, which will be in effect until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

With an expected 4 to 6 inches of rain, Rita Smith, director of the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, asks citizens to use extra caution and be aware while driving on rural roads, bridges and overpasses.

According to the NWS, flash flooding is the No. 1 storm-related killer in the United States.

“Safety is most important. Don’t drive on roads you don’t normally take and don’t drive in areas that appear to have standing water covering the road,” Smith said. “It doesn’t take much for you to lose control of a vehicle.”

Smith said an old saying to remember is "Turn around, don’t drown," meaning that motorists should never attempt to drive through flooded portions of roadway.

“We have some areas on (U.S. Highway) 280 going towards Phenix City that already have some low-lying flooding issues that the state is aware of, and there will likely be other areas to specifically watch out for before the end of the day,” said Smith.