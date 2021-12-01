 Skip to main content
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

