For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 d…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika are…
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It looks t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today'…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…