For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
