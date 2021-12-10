Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.