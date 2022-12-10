Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.