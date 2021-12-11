 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert