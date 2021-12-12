 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

